Cape Coral tolls: Where does the money go?
Tolls collected at the Midpoint Memorial and Cape Coral bridges added up to $37 million in revenue for Lee County at the end of 2016. That money was used for Midpoint Bridge improvements, an extension to Veterans Parkway and the widening of Burnt Store Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|9 hr
|Not happy
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC