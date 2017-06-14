Cape Coral mayor says she is domestic...

Cape Coral mayor says she is domestic battery victim

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki says she is done with ex-husband Kenneth Retzer following his Saturday arrest in Miami Beach.

