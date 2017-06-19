Barry Jacoby

Barry Jacoby

Barry Jacoby, beloved husband, son, brother, father and Peepa, 72 years young, of Cape Coral FL went to be with his Lord and Savior June 19th, 2017. Barry was born in Mafeking, South Africa to Roland and Jean Jacoby on March 26, 1945.

