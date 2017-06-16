A Florida Mayor Opened Up About Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Her Ex-Husband
Cape Coral, Florida Mayor Marni Sawicki is bravely speaking out after her ex-husband was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting her last week. The incident took place at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel, where Sawicki was attending the United States Conference of Mayors.
