A Florida Mayor Opened Up About Domes...

A Florida Mayor Opened Up About Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Her Ex-Husband

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

Cape Coral, Florida Mayor Marni Sawicki is bravely speaking out after her ex-husband was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting her last week. The incident took place at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel, where Sawicki was attending the United States Conference of Mayors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) 17 hr Olivia Newtons John 10
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... Thu hunter 6
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Jun 27 we the people 2
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Jun 27 Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Jun 26 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 26 Joe 18
News Estero leaders want your input on downtown future Jun 26 YOUDY Gorshi 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC