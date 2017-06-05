52nd Summerset Regatta selects Cape artist's creation for official artwork

Pat Ricci's painting entitled, "Sails in the Sunset," was entered into the 2017 Cape Coral Art League's "Fish & Ships" painting competition in April. That painting was chosen by the Caloosahatchee Marching and Chowder Society, as the official artwork for this year's October 2017 Summerset Race, which raises money for youth sailing.

