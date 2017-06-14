5 things to know for Monday, June 23rd
Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis will head to court this morning where opening statements are set to begin. He faces a charge of culpable negligence in connection with the death of Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old librarian who was killed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|4 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|6 hr
|Joe
|18
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|16 hr
|SickofFuckcillo
|49
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Sun
|walter
|5
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC