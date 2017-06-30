5 things to know for Friday, June 30th

5 things to know for Friday, June 30th

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night in Cape Coral. Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West between El Dorado and Chiquita Boulevards around 8 p.m. A man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

