5 things to know for Friday, June 30th
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night in Cape Coral. Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West between El Dorado and Chiquita Boulevards around 8 p.m. A man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|19 hr
|Shallow Hal
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|20 hr
|Dance floor
|10
|Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel
|20 hr
|Truth
|3
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Jun 29
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome...
|Jun 29
|hunter
|6
|Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress?
|Jun 27
|Dating advisory
|1
|The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America!
|Jun 26
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC