5 things to know for Friday, June 2nd
Two people died in a car fire Friday morning near the intersection of Summerlin Road and Hawks Landing Drive. Southbound Summerlin Road reopened just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
