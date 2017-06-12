4 busted for selling heroin in Cape Coral
Two undercover heroin busts in as many days lead to the arrest of four people, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Officers say on June 13, agents set up a meeting to buy heroin from Juan Iracheta and Natasha Silva, who were immediately arrested after the purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|18 hr
|Not happy
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC