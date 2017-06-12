4 busted for selling heroin in Cape C...

4 busted for selling heroin in Cape Coral

Two undercover heroin busts in as many days lead to the arrest of four people, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Officers say on June 13, agents set up a meeting to buy heroin from Juan Iracheta and Natasha Silva, who were immediately arrested after the purchase.

