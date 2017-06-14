140 miles of Cape Coral roads to be r...

140 miles of Cape Coral roads to be resurfaced

Read more: NBC2 News

The City of Cape Coral is planning to resurface 140 miles of pothole-plagued roads this year, but some of the most badly damaged roads won't see any of the work. Ray Farris travels along Old Burnt Store Road almost every day, making a mental map of every pothole and crumbling patch of road.

