Woman, 86, suffers life-threatening i...

Woman, 86, suffers life-threatening injuries in Cape Coral crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. An 86-year-old woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday afternoon four-vehicle crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... Wed Tommy 1
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. Wed Unhappy 5
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 2 Jealous 2
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Apr 30 Obesity stinks 2
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Apr 30 Dannie 22
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Apr 30 King Dek 10
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Apr 28 Kgdiesel 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC