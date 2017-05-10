What's good for the goose...
As the stomach turns aka Council Meetings right here is Cape Coral, which have gotten out of hand! Did you know that the Mayor and Council is not subject to the same rules that the residents are subjected to? The residents have to go through a metal detector before entering the Council Chambers. This is to ensure that the Mayor and Council are safe from the residents.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|8 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|14 hr
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|May 8
|LEO 477
|2
