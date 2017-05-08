Weather Blog: Drought worsens as rain...

Weather Blog: Drought worsens as rainy season approaches

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Weather Blog: Drought worsens as rainy season approaches - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida The groundwork for our current drought was laid in November--when little to no rain fell over the entire month. December January and February brought at least *some* rainfall, but all of the official reporting sites in SWFL still finished below average, allowing drought to settle in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... 7 hr Observer 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... 8 hr ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 9 hr ICE Man 23
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... 20 hr Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 20 hr Boyfriend 7
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... Mon LEO 477 2
Edward Lee Gibby Mon Curious 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at May 10 at 2:59AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC