Weather 56 mins ago 2:53 p.m.Severe Thunderstorm Watch
FLC015-027-049-055-071-105-250300- /O.NEW.KTBW.SV.A.0265.170524T1850Z-170525T0300Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 265 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA HARDEE POLK IN SOUTH CENTRAL FLORIDA DESOTO HIGHLANDS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CHARLOTTE LEE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BONITA SPRINGS, BOWLING GREEN, CAPE CORAL, FORT MYERS, LAKELAND, LEHIGH ACRES, NORTH FORT MYERS, PLACID LAKES, PORT CHARLOTTE, PUNTA GORDA, SEBRING, WAUCHULA, WINTER HAVEN, AND ZOLFO SPRINGS.
