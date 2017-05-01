Van Helden new Charlotte County fire chief
Charlotte County Administrator Ray Sandrock has named Bill Van Helden as the new fire/EMS chief and public safety director. Van Helden, who has served as a deputy chief since February 2014, succeeds Marianne Taylor, who retired after a 29-year career with the department.
