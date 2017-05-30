Unity Charter School's - bookworms' e...

Unity Charter School's - bookworms' earn special reward

Friday May 26

Tammie Joslin joined the staff at Unity Charter School of Cape Coral on Jan. 20, challenging her students to not only read well, but to read as much as possible until the end of the year and she would reward them. For every 15 books that the student read they received a "bookworm" on the wall with their name on it.

