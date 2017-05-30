Two Cape Coral Girl Scouts earn Gold Award
An avid gardener from a young age, Brett wanted to share her passion for growing food and flowers as the focus of her Gold Award. When she realized there was an abandoned planting bed at her high school, she formulated a sustainable project that involved ESE students and their teachers in the creation and maintenance of a garden to help beautify the campus while providing nutritious homegrown food and promoting healthier eating habits.
