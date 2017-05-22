'Tiny house' concept gets support

The Mariner High School grad - Class of '09 - and his wife, Vicki aspire to build a small community in the Cape made up of "tiny houses," compact dwellings becoming popular nationwide among those looking for their own space, but not too much. The Cape Coral City Council on Monday heard all about these minimalist homes for the first time Monday during their workshop meeting, and while they liked the idea, they also want them to have their own area rather than be interspersed among bigger homes.

