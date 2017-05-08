Slew of crimes solved after Cape car ...

Slew of crimes solved after Cape car thieves caught

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NBC2 News

Just two days after a car was stolen out of her driveway, a Cape Coral woman had it returned when police served the thieves an arrest warrant for a totally different incident. Richard reported the missing vehicle and police told her the investigation would start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig... 13 hr LEO 477 2
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 13 hr LEO 477 5
Edward Lee Gibby Mon Curious 1
Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14) May 6 RV Steve 3
Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap... May 3 Tommy 1
Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette. May 3 Unhappy 5
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 2 Jealous 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lee County was issued at May 08 at 8:16PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC