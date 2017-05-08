Slew of crimes solved after Cape car thieves caught
Just two days after a car was stolen out of her driveway, a Cape Coral woman had it returned when police served the thieves an arrest warrant for a totally different incident. Richard reported the missing vehicle and police told her the investigation would start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|13 hr
|LEO 477
|2
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|13 hr
|LEO 477
|5
|Edward Lee Gibby
|Mon
|Curious
|1
|Review: Aldesco Investigations (Nov '14)
|May 6
|RV Steve
|3
|Good riddance, Club 1527! It was a no good rap...
|May 3
|Tommy
|1
|Lehigh Acres fire blamed on discarded cigarette.
|May 3
|Unhappy
|5
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 2
|Jealous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC