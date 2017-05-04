Should private water source exempt Cape community from city fines?
Hundreds of dollars in fines are piling up against a Cape Coral neighborhood for breaking watering rules in the middle of a drought. Coral Lakes, off Del Prado Boulevard and Kimet Parkway, has the most fines of any location in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
