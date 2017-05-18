Sewer main repair on Cape Coral Parkway will result in lane closures
A contractor for the city of Cape Coral will be making repairs to a broken sewer main located in the eastbound lanes at 808 Cape Coral Parkway near Skyline Boulevard. The project requires an "open cut" in the roadway to repair and replace sections of damaged pipe, which is allowing a substantial amount of groundwater to enter the City's sanitary sewer system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|6 hr
|LEO 478
|29
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|17 hr
|Prophecy
|8
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|17 hr
|Prophecy
|1
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|Thu
|Disgusted
|1
|Pool fences
|Thu
|Disgusted
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Thu
|Prince John
|4
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Termite
|36
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC