Sewer main repair on Cape Coral Parkway will result in lane closures

A contractor for the city of Cape Coral will be making repairs to a broken sewer main located in the eastbound lanes at 808 Cape Coral Parkway near Skyline Boulevard. The project requires an "open cut" in the roadway to repair and replace sections of damaged pipe, which is allowing a substantial amount of groundwater to enter the City's sanitary sewer system.

