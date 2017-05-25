Secret code saves boy from stranger danger
A man approached the boy Wednesday as he was getting off the bus on Southwest Third Terrace just west of Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral police said. The boy asked him to recite the code word that his mother had given him in the event she sends someone else to pick him up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|5 hr
|Lapaglia
|15
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Wed
|Dixie Ladies
|30
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Wed
|Prince John
|6
|Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|7
|Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|2
|Never, EVER stick straws or drop ice cubes down...
|Wed
|Boyfriend
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC