Scholarship winners

The Cape Coral Police Department hosted the 19th Annual "Do The Right Thing" Scholarship Luncheon at Personal Touch Banquet and Catering. Cape residents Anna Katherina Dostie, Juliana V. Pena Lopez and Alana Pound were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship for a college education.

