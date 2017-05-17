Scholarship winners
The Cape Coral Police Department hosted the 19th Annual "Do The Right Thing" Scholarship Luncheon at Personal Touch Banquet and Catering. Cape residents Anna Katherina Dostie, Juliana V. Pena Lopez and Alana Pound were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship for a college education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|5 hr
|Prince John
|27
|Bridge heights
|12 hr
|Malcolmvella
|1
|Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff
|12 hr
|Jen
|1
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|16 hr
|Baffled
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|LEO 478
|14
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Tue
|LEO 478
|4
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Tue
|Baffled
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC