RO plant set for $1 million in repairs
Exposure to the sun may have contributed to a major component failure at the North Reverse Osmosis water plant, resulting in the need to replace all four "busways" at a cost of nearly $1 million. The tally is nearly $200,000 less than it could have been and the expenditure is needed to prevent a major plant emergency similar to one experienced at the city facility in 2014.
