Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restrictions

9 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

After the first significant rain event in more than a month, NBC2 is asking Cape Coral officials how long until once-a-week watering restrictions are lifted from residents. Utilities Director Jeff Pearson said it could take until July for normal watering schedules to be put back in place.

