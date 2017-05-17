Recent College Grads Can Only Afford ...

Recent College Grads Can Only Afford Two Percent of Miami's Rental Market

There comes a point in one's life when people get tired of living in six-person apartments, swatting flies from the leftover pastelitos your roommate left congealing on the table, and picking up after the feral cats your other housemate insists on bringing into your tiny space. But according to stats real-estate site Trulia released last week , a scant 2.2 percent of Miami's rental market is affordable to recent college graduates.

