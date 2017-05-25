Pentagon investigation reveals civilian deaths in March bombing
A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March. The probe found that the U.S. bomb triggered secondary explosions from devices clandestinely planted there by Islamic State fighters.
