Pentagon investigation reveals civili...

Pentagon investigation reveals civilian deaths in March bombing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the U.S. dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March. The probe found that the U.S. bomb triggered secondary explosions from devices clandestinely planted there by Islamic State fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 2 hr Slow dancer 8
Backstreets bar 8 hr Zipper King 6
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 23 Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... May 23 Quitcherbeachin 1
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
Pool fences May 18 Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... May 18 Prince John 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC