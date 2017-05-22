Oasis, North among nation's best high...

Oasis, North among nation's best high schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Both schools moved higher on the Washington Post's annual "America's Most Challenging High Schools" roster. Oasis High School ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... 2 hr Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... 12 hr Floridian 2
Comcast 13 hr Bill 2
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 21 hr Dixie Ladies 39
News ALDI grocery store to open in Fort Myers 23 hr ICE man 1
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... May 19 Prophecy 8
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC