Oasis Charter Elementary School in Cape Coral to host Camp Invention this June 12-16
Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Oasis Charter Elementary School in Cape Coral the week of June 12-16. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and supported by the United States Patent and Trade-mark Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|11 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|17 hr
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|May 8
|LEO 477
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC