Oasis Charter Elementary School in Cape Coral to host Camp Invention this June 12-16

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Oasis Charter Elementary School in Cape Coral the week of June 12-16. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and supported by the United States Patent and Trade-mark Office.

