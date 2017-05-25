NBC2 Investigators: Tolls won't be used for Cape Coral Bridge project
At the rate you're paying the $2 toll right now, the money could be saved and ready to pay for it in half that time. In 1964, Lee County built the westbound lanes, except at that time, the structure was just a two-lane bridge with one eastbound and one westbound lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|2 hr
|Social man
|1
|Backstreets bar
|4 hr
|Zipper King
|6
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|21 hr
|Party man
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 23
|Jennifer
|40
|Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl...
|May 23
|Quitcherbeachin
|1
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|May 23
|Floridian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC