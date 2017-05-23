NBC2 Investigators: Bonita Springs HS...

NBC2 Investigators: Bonita Springs HS runs over budget

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

After a $15 million budget overrun on construction of Bonita Springs High School, the Lee County School District is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again on the next high school. The school district cut the number of students at BSHS from 2,000 to 1,600 to bring the budget back under control, but the final cost of the school is not yet set in stone, and the possibility exists it could still get more expensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers 4 hr Party man 1
Backstreets bar 15 hr Party man 2
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Tue Jennifer 40
News Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl... Tue Quitcherbeachin 1
News Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage... Tue Floridian 2
Comcast Tue Bill 2
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... May 18 Disgusted 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at May 24 at 5:06PM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC