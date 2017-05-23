NBC2 Investigators: Bonita Springs HS runs over budget

After a $15 million budget overrun on construction of Bonita Springs High School, the Lee County School District is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again on the next high school. The school district cut the number of students at BSHS from 2,000 to 1,600 to bring the budget back under control, but the final cost of the school is not yet set in stone, and the possibility exists it could still get more expensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.