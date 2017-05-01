Naked man arrested after using machete
According to Cape Coral Police, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, neighbors in the 4300 block of SW 1st Avenue called to report a nude man in the street, destroying mailboxes with a machete and threatening residents. Officers arrived and took 35-year-old Duenas Yudier-Sosa into custody.
