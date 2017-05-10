Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awarene...

Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month: Take care

As May marks Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month, motorcyclists are being asked to share the road in an effort to prevent traffic accidents, injuries and deaths on Florida's roadways. Last year, there were 10,297 motorcycle crashes and 6,580 bicycle crashes statewide, or more than 46 motorcycle or bicycle crashes daily, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

