Matlacha fire officials object to Cape annexation agreement changes
Cape Coral city leaders have struck out and made changes to the ground rules in an interlocal agreement drafted by the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District. Among several points, the proposal asked the Cape to give notice of future annexations and plans for the land, adhere to Lee County building height regulations, and decide who will service land when it comes to fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|35 min
|Worthless
|5
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|11 hr
|Party man
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Tue
|Jennifer
|40
|Inspectors to survey pool where Cape Coral sibl...
|Tue
|Quitcherbeachin
|1
|Study warns of deepening Florida water shortage...
|Tue
|Floridian
|2
|Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral...
|May 18
|Disgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC