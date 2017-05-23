Matlacha fire officials object to Cap...

Matlacha fire officials object to Cape annexation agreement changes

18 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Cape Coral city leaders have struck out and made changes to the ground rules in an interlocal agreement drafted by the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District. Among several points, the proposal asked the Cape to give notice of future annexations and plans for the land, adhere to Lee County building height regulations, and decide who will service land when it comes to fires.

