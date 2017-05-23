Man attacks victim with car outside Dixie Roadhouse
According to police, Anthony Mann pointed a gun at a person at Dixie Roadhouse on April 27. He then went outside and drove his car into the victim. Cape Coral detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and found Mann on Fort Myers Beach.
Read more at NBC2 News.
