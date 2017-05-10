M/PIFCD fire board: settlement proposal 'gutted' by Cape Coral
The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District received a response last week from the city of Cape Coral on its proposed settlement of an annexation challenge. The M/PIFCD presented Cape Coral with the proposed inter-local agreement on March 31. According to Fire Commissioner Michael Dreikorm, "What M/PIFCD put forth as a good faith proposal has been mostly gutted and provides little relief for the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|15 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|21 hr
|Observer
|6
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Tue
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|May 9
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|May 8
|LEO 477
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC