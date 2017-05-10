M/PIFCD fire board: settlement proposal 'gutted' by Cape Coral

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District received a response last week from the city of Cape Coral on its proposed settlement of an annexation challenge. The M/PIFCD presented Cape Coral with the proposed inter-local agreement on March 31. According to Fire Commissioner Michael Dreikorm, "What M/PIFCD put forth as a good faith proposal has been mostly gutted and provides little relief for the island.

