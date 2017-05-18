Lee County woman back in custody on t...

Lee County woman back in custody on theft charges

Read more: NBC2 News

A Lee County woman who has faced jail time before for allegedly using kids to steal is now back behind bars. Shanice Stewart, 29, was caught on surveillance video in 2013 distracting a store clerk while a child store the worker's wallet.

