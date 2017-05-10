Intense mosquito season looms as drou...

Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Thursday May 11, titled Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Last week's rain has already brought a swarm of mosquitos to Southwest Florida, and Lee County Mosquito Control expects more in expanded areas so long as the dry conditions persist. Last week's rain has already brought a swarm of mosquitos to Southwest Florida, and Lee County Mosquito Control expects more in expanded areas so long as the dry conditions persist.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Outdoorist

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Saturday
But without water, mosquitoes can not breed. And any eggs laid in water that quickly seeps into the ground I am sure would dry out and die.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do! 10 hr Slow dancer 6
Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's... 19 hr bike night patron 2
Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12) Sat Andy Sievert 5
Ladies, if you don't like being touched, DO NOT... Sat Party man 1
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 9 ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 9 ICE Man 23
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Apr 30 King Dek 10
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC