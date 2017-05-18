Gulf Coast Village Foundation awards ...

Gulf Coast Village Foundation awards scholarships to Gulf Coast Village employees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Gulf Coast Village Foundation, a 501 not-for-profit organization providing financial aid, educational opportunities and innovative services for all who live and work at Gulf Coast Village, presented a total of $12,000 in scholarship awards to 10 Gulf Coast Village employees during an awards ceremony on May 7. This year's gifts ranged from $1,000 to $1,500 and mark a total of 94 scholarships bestowed since the program's inception. Donations made by Gulf Coast Village residents, staff and supporters fund the foundation, which first awarded $500 scholarships to five employees in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Thu Dixie Ladies 28
News Property manager pushed for fence at Cape Coral... Thu Disgusted 1
Pool fences Thu Disgusted 1
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Thu Prince John 4
Bridge heights May 17 Malcolmvella 1
News Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff May 17 Jen 1
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 16 LEO 478 14
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC