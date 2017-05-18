Gulf Coast Village Foundation awards scholarships to Gulf Coast Village employees
The Gulf Coast Village Foundation, a 501 not-for-profit organization providing financial aid, educational opportunities and innovative services for all who live and work at Gulf Coast Village, presented a total of $12,000 in scholarship awards to 10 Gulf Coast Village employees during an awards ceremony on May 7. This year's gifts ranged from $1,000 to $1,500 and mark a total of 94 scholarships bestowed since the program's inception. Donations made by Gulf Coast Village residents, staff and supporters fund the foundation, which first awarded $500 scholarships to five employees in 2003.
