Greater Pine Island Civic Association...

Greater Pine Island Civic Association discusses incorporation report provided by BJM Consulting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Last Tuesday night, May 2, the Greater Pine Island Civic Association was provided update on the SWOT report presented by BJM Consulting President Joe Mazurkiewicz. The purpose of a SWOT report is to identify current conditions to be considered for the incorporation of the islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boy lover site (Oct '09) 8 hr Foot 5
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... Fri Quitcherbeachin 6
Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very... Thu Observer 6
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 9 ICE Man 12
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 9 ICE Man 23
Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid... May 9 Boyfriend 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... May 9 Boyfriend 7
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC