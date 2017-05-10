Girl sticks fingers in gator's nose to stop his attack
Juliana Ossa, a 4-foot-7-inch, 10-year-old pint-size powerhouse has an amazing story to tell after she tangled with an 8-foot alligator and lived to tell the tale. The third grader was sitting in about 18-inches of water in the designated swimming area at an Orlando, Florida park when she was attacked.
