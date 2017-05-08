Garden Club of Cape Coral to celebrate 20th anniversary today at Cape Coral Art League
Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10, which marks its 20th anniversary, the Garden Club of Cape Coral will host a birthday celebration during its meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Cape Coral Art League, 516 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. Before the meeting at 6 p.m., members are invited to join in a dedication of a bench in honor of Marty Ward, one of the founding members of the Garden Club of Cape Coral, in the Rose Garden of the Cape Coral Historical Society on Cultural Park Boulevard.
