Friends of Wildlife, FGCU to conduct burrowing owl census June 3-4
Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife in conjunction with FGCU is conducting a burrowing owl census in the Cape on Satur-day, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., both days. Volunteers are needed to help conduct this census.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreets bar
|45 min
|Upset Dek Customer
|7
|Bar/club patrons, if you want to request rap/hi...
|15 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|15 hr
|Slow dancer
|8
|Car hit by bullets in Fort Myers
|16 hr
|Tommy
|2
|Only friendly, sociable people allowed at the n...
|20 hr
|Social man
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Thu
|LamarCapricorn
|37
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 23
|Jennifer
|40
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC