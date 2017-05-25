Friends of Wildlife, FGCU to conduct ...

Friends of Wildlife, FGCU to conduct burrowing owl census June 3-4

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife in conjunction with FGCU is conducting a burrowing owl census in the Cape on Satur-day, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., both days. Volunteers are needed to help conduct this census.

