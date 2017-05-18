Florida House speaker criticized for Pitbull tweet
Just five months ago, Speaker Richard Corcoran was filing a lawsuit against Pitbull's production company, forcing him to disclose how much taxpayer money he got for producing a video that promoted Florida. It was Pitbull's "Sexy Beaches" video that sparked outrage from Corcoran and others after discovering the rapper got a million dollars from Visit Florida to produce it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|4 hr
|Prince John
|4
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Wed
|Prince John
|27
|Bridge heights
|Wed
|Malcolmvella
|1
|Cape man arrested for threatening Lee sheriff
|Wed
|Jen
|1
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Tue
|LEO 478
|14
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Tue
|LEO 478
|4
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Tue
|Baffled
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC