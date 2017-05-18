Florida House speaker criticized for ...

Florida House speaker criticized for Pitbull tweet

21 hrs ago

Just five months ago, Speaker Richard Corcoran was filing a lawsuit against Pitbull's production company, forcing him to disclose how much taxpayer money he got for producing a video that promoted Florida. It was Pitbull's "Sexy Beaches" video that sparked outrage from Corcoran and others after discovering the rapper got a million dollars from Visit Florida to produce it.

