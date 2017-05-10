Fisherman finds body in Cape Coral canal
Police say a man went to fish in the canal when he found the body, which has not yet been identified. The boy was crying and wandering after midnight, and deputies say it was the second night in a row his parents have lost him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|4 hr
|Quitcherbeachin
|3
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|18 hr
|Observer
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|19 hr
|ICE Man
|12
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|19 hr
|ICE Man
|23
|Single guys have every right to flee from "Brid...
|Tue
|Boyfriend
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Tue
|Boyfriend
|7
|Closed cliques can go right back to Chicago rig...
|Mon
|LEO 477
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC