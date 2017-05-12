First-of-its-kind food truck to feed hungry veterans
The Community Cooperative's food truck made its first delivery to more than 100 veterans and their families on Friday to the Lee County Veterans Affairs Healthcare Center in Cape Coral. "It tells me that Cape Coral and Southwest Florida is the place to be," said State Rep. Dan Eagle .
