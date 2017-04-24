FHP arrests wrong-way driver on I-75

A Cape Coral man was charged with DUI and possession of cocaine early Sunday morning after he was stopped driving the wrong way on I-75. Oscar Castillo, 30, was driving home from the Fort Rock Concert in Fort Myers when he was stopped at 2:58 a.m. traveling south in the northbound inside lane by Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was traveling north in the inside northbound lane of I-75 near the 148-mile marker in Lee County, a release from FHP states.

