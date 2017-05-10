Featured Artist of May 2017

Featured Artist of May 2017

At Lehigh Regional Medical Center, the Arts of the Inland featured artist for the month of May 2017, is Ken Stanchi. His display will be available through the end of August in the Lehigh Regional Gallery at 1500 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres with hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

