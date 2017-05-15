Drunk bicyclist fatally injured in Cape Coral crash
It happened in the 4400 block of Del Prado Boulevard South around 10:45 p.m. between the Coronado and Cape Coral Parkways. The man was riding his bike east in a westbound lane of SE 44th Street when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|1 hr
|DaveTown
|2
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|18 hr
|Boyfriend
|3
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|18 hr
|Boyfriend
|25
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|18 hr
|Boyfriend
|13
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Sun
|Slow dancer
|6
|Only gold diggers would say that it's the man's...
|Sun
|bike night patron
|2
|Review: One Price Optical (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Andy Sievert
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC