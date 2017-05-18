Daily Traffic Enforcement Update, Monday, May 22
The Cape Coral Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct enforcement operations at at least one of the following three locations on Monday, May 22: Locations are selected based upon traffic crash data and citizen complaints.
